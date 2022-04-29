ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MI

Diner gets view of people stealing thousands in equipment

By Kiara Hay
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruNDp_0fNa9WJR00

TV's Deli and Diner has been a downriver favorite for decades. Victor and Tracey Stroia, who opened the restaurant 26 years ago, say it’s been mostly fun, but the last two years have been trying.

“It’s like we can barely stay afloat and we're working a ton right now because we don’t have enough staff,” Tracey Stroia said.

Between their two businesses, the Stroia's say pre-pandemic, they had close to 100 employees. Now they’re down to 23.

To give their thin-stretched staff a break, they close on Tuesday’s. This past Tuesday when the diner and parking lot were empty, a few people took, what the Stroia's say, didn't belong to them.

“They came, pulled up a trailer and took all of our stuff,” Tracey Stroia said.

The TV diner has a full-screen view of two people allegedly stealing stainless steal catering equipment. The supplies were left outside while the Stroia's say they were rearranging items to get ready for their catering season.

The stolen items amount to $7,000, according to Victor. And what's worse is he says they may not be able to get replacements before their busy season because of supply chain shortages

“It’s just heartbreaking that all of our stuff is gone,” Tracey Stroia said.

This is not the first time the diner has been hit. Two years ago, someone stole the catalytic converters from their catering trucks. The person was quickly caught after they posted the video on Facebook, and they are hoping for a similar fate this time around.

“That’s not going to stop me,” Victor Stroia said of the thefts.

The Stroia’s say they did get a copy of the vehicles license plate and sent it to Trenton police. Police confirm the investigation is ongoing.

