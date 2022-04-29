Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Illinois, including the following county, Marion. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Omega, Helm, Stephen Forbes Station, Iuka, Kell, Walnut Hill and Cartter.
