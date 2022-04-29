Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .The Pembina River at Walhalla continues to see river levels fall. The river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

CAVALIER COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO