Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Madison; Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in central Ohio Central Fayette County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Southeastern Madison County in central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington Court House, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Grove City, Washington Court House, Ashville, Mount Sterling, South Bloomfield, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Commercial Point, Harrisburg, Orient, Lockbourne, Darbyville, Deer Creek Lake, Chenoweth, Derby, Duvall, Jasper Mills, Madison Mills, Big Plain and Wrightsville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
