Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne boys lacrosse game suspended at halftime

By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 4 days ago

A competitive boys lacrosse game between Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg Thursday came to a sudden end when the officiating crew suspended the contest at halftime.

Game officials Dan Steingraber, Sr., Dan Steingraber, Jr., and Dean Grzegorczyk declined to explain the suspension of the game.

Anthony Wayne coach Nick Pietras and Anthony Wayne High School and Junior High Assistant Principal of Curriculum & Career Development Stephanie Buckenmeyer also declined to comment on the suspension.

Perrysburg Athletic Director Chuck Jaco said in a text message he was gathering information and declined to comment.

A voicemail was left for Anthony Wayne Athletic Director John Snyder.

The Generals and Yellow Jackets were tied 5-5 at halftime.

As the clock ran down in the second quarter, the Generals Colin DiMario made a last-second goal to end the first half tied at 5. DiMario was assisted by Alex Dalagiannis.

The Yellow Jackets quickly began the second quarter by taking the lead, 4-3. Tied at the end of the first, Cameron Davidson began the second quarter assisting Drew Schmidbauer for the Yellow Jackets' fourth goal.

The Generals tied it at four on a goal by Michael Weiss with an assist from Colin DiMario. Perrysburg added another shot by Zach Schroeder, who was assisted by Davidson to make it 5-4 at 5:56.

Davidson scored two of Perrysburg’s goals in the first quarter. He made it a one-goal game at 1:34, and tied it at 1:04 to end the first quarter knotted at three.

Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne traded leads in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets took a quick 1-0 lead on a goal from Josh Johnson assisted by Cameron Davidson.

Anthony Wayne tied it at one each at 9:35 on a goal from Ty Grooms with an assist by Alex Talbert. The Generals scored their second goal less than a minute later by Michael Weiss with an assist from DiMario.

Perrysburg won its first matchup with Anthony Wayne 5-3 on April 7th.

Gerald "Jerry" Wysocki (1929-2022)

Gerald "Jerry" Wysocki, a retired Toledo police captain who once led the Toledo police golf league and was an Army veteran of the Korean War era, died April 25 at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. He was 92.
Walleye look to embrace tension, use home atmosphere in Game 7

The Toledo Walleye plan to fully embrace the tension that accompanies the magnitude of a Game 7 with a hefty home-ice advantage providing an extra jolt of confidence. Toledo squares off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in the decisive Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in front of what is sure to be a raucous, capacity crowd at the Huntington Center.
Daily Log: 5/3

Kaitlin and Zach Wilhelm, Custar, Ohio, boy, April 30. Kathleen and Jesse Podiak, Swanton, girl, May 2. Ashley Edens, Toledo, boy, April 26. Cheyenne Jackson, Toledo, girl, April 26.
