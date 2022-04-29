ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Gun recovered at Mercer County school, criminal charges expected

By Cameron Gunnoe
 4 days ago
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mercer County Schools revealed Monday that Bluefield High School was forced to go under lockdown following the recovery of a gun from a student’s locker.

The discovery came as a result of a search, which is said to have been conducted under “reasonable suspicion.”

“Possessing a weapon at school is clearly a violation of the law and we have zero tolerance for this act,” read a statement from Mercer County Schools.

“We expect to see criminal charges in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures.”

Per the statement, appropriate procedures were immediately initiated and conducted at the school level. This protocol included a school lockdown, as well as the immediate notification of law enforcement.

The student involved in the incident will be subject to the school board’s zero-tolerance policy regarding possession of firearms and other weapons on the grounds of school property.

Those who hold any relevant information pertaining to the incident are encouraged to come forward immediately with a report to law enforcement or to the school administration.

Mercer County Public Schools emphasized the importance of clear and effective communication in situations of this severity, stating “Today’s incident highlights the essential role students and all members of the school play in school safety,”

“While this is unquestionably concerning, the school system will continue to be vigilant in ensuring student and staff safety.”

More information on the developing situation, as well as further information on Mercer County Schools can be found on the Mercer County School’s website here.

Be Kind Stop the hate
4d ago

Growing up here we never heard of a gun at school..its so sad and scary seeing this in our community. Drive by shootings, home invasion, robbing people....This things use to be big city not here... Its hard to watch our kids go out the door you never know what's going to happen..😔👀🙏

