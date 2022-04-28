ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week include Romanza Festivale, Flight to Freedom

By Renee Unsworth
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqfEc_0fNa477200

Fort Mose — Flight to Freedom

Fort Mose Historic State Park will host Flight to Freedom on Friday and Saturday , April 29-30 at the park located at 15 Fort Mose Trail, St. Augustine. Attendees will learn first-hand from re-enactors the experiences of freedom seekers who fled the slavery of the Carolinas and took America’s first Underground Railroad south to reach the freedom of Fort Mose.

Flight to Freedom tours begin every 15 minutes daily from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. In addition to the tours, visitors can walk the park’s 40-acre site and view the saltwater marshes amid the park’s increasingly rare natural ecology that includes some of Florida’s best bird nesting areas. Admission is free. For details, go to fortmose.org/flight-to-freedom .

Concerts: Akia Uwanda visits St. Augustine for 2 performances

Coming soon in St. Augustine: 'Love Your Mother Eco Fashion Show'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365cpz_0fNa477200

St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out

The St. Augustine Art Association hosts the sixth annual Plein Air Paint Out, with outdoor locations throughout the city where participating artists will be painting outdoors. On Sunday, May 1, a plein air party and art sale will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Dog Rose Brewing Co., 77 Bridge St., in downtown St. Augustine. From May 6-29, the Plein Air Exhibit will be on view at the St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine St., St. Augustine. Learn more at staaa.org/plein-air-paint-out .

'The Mountaintop' by Flagler College Theatre Arts

"The Mountaintop" is a fictional depiction of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on earth set entirely in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , April 29 and 30, and at 2 p.m. Sunday , May 1, in Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College, 14 Granada St., St. Augustine. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets are available in advance at flagler.universitytickets.com or one hour prior to each show in the auditorium box office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yjcai_0fNa477200

Romanza Festivale 2022

St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts is a two-week festival of daily events featuring dozens of concerts, shows, exhibits and much more at locations throughout the city, showcasing productions by St. Augustine’s talented arts and cultural nonprofit organizations. Many events are free and open to the public. Learn more at romanzafestivale.com .

St. Augustine Fashion Week Season 8

St. Augustine Fashion Week Season 8 will take place May 1-7 with the runway show on May 5 at Lightner Museum. STAFW is a nonprofit that seeks to educate the local community by increasing awareness about the art of fashion, and gives small brand designers a platform to present their fashion collections and grow their brand.

STAFW donates a portion of proceeds from each event to nonprofit organizations in our area who serve the community by providing arts programs, education opportunities, or services to vulnerable populations. Learn more at stafashionweek.com .

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week include Romanza Festivale, Flight to Freedom

Comments / 0

Related
The St. Augustine Record

Water shuttle launches, workforce housing coming in 2023: Top 5 stories last week

In case you missed it, here are the top stories from the past week at staugustine.com. A new water shuttle service transporting passengers from Vilano Beach to downtown St. Augustine hopes to succeed where similar ventures have failed in the past. Two local companies — Adventure Boat Tours and Red Boat Tours — have teamed up to provide regularly scheduled daily water crossings. The service officially kicked off on Saturday.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

St Augustine Fashion Week is live again

St. Augustine Fashion Week Mission: To enhance art & culture in the Nation’s Oldest City while cultivating future designers of tomorrow. Now in their 7th year and 8th season, St. Augustine Fashion Week (STAFW) has established St. Augustine, FL as a presence in the fashion industry, gaining national attention from organizations such as the CFDA. Over the past 7 years, STAFW has worked hard to create a platform for small brand and student designers to showcase their latest collections on our runways and in our films. Further, STAFW is a volunteer-run endeavor!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
The St. Augustine Record

With fresh funding in hand, St. Augustine advances flood-mitigation projects

With millions of dollars on tap and a major study moving forward, the city of St. Augustine is embarking on new efforts to curb flooding downtown.  St. Augustine includes very low-lying areas, such as Davis Shores, and the city experiences routine flooding from storms and extra high tides, sometimes referred to as "king tides." On top of that, the city saw heavy damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, and it's vulnerable to sea-level rise.  ...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Off Our Couch

What is St. Augustine, Florida's Nonna’s Trattoria? Local Italian Cuisine, But Is It Good?

Nonna's Hanging Sign While ClosedLondon/Off Our Couch. A Hidden Gem On St. Augustine, Florida’s Aviles Street. From time to time you find a place or a restaurant that you want to tell the whole world about. I can honestly say that I’ve found one of those places- a place where the food is excellent, the atmosphere fantastic, and the service is out of this world. A small place, on a small street, the oldest street, that’s a true hidden gem.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Art#Plein Air Paint Out#Dog Rose Brewing Co#The Plein Air Exhibit#Marine St
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cinco de Mayo moves east on Atlantic Boulevard to Harbour Place

Cinco de Mayo Authentic Mexican moved 2 miles east along Atlantic Boulevard from 11892 Atlantic Blvd. to the former Jimmy Hula’s space in Harbour Place. The restaurant posted April 1 on its Facebook page that it was now open at 13170 Atlantic Blvd. The new location is the eastern...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro to open in Jacksonville Beach

The Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center in Jacksonville Beach is the fourth location for 1928 Cuban Bistro. Bechen Bistro 4 LLC registered the 1928 Cuban Bistro 4 name with the state Division of Corporations on April 30 at 1500 Beach Blvd., No. 218. Saint Johns-based Bechen Bistro 4 LLC,...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
548
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy