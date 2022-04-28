Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week include Romanza Festivale, Flight to Freedom

Fort Mose — Flight to Freedom

Fort Mose Historic State Park will host Flight to Freedom on Friday and Saturday , April 29-30 at the park located at 15 Fort Mose Trail, St. Augustine. Attendees will learn first-hand from re-enactors the experiences of freedom seekers who fled the slavery of the Carolinas and took America’s first Underground Railroad south to reach the freedom of Fort Mose.

Flight to Freedom tours begin every 15 minutes daily from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. In addition to the tours, visitors can walk the park’s 40-acre site and view the saltwater marshes amid the park’s increasingly rare natural ecology that includes some of Florida’s best bird nesting areas. Admission is free. For details, go to fortmose.org/flight-to-freedom .

Concerts: Akia Uwanda visits St. Augustine for 2 performances

Coming soon in St. Augustine: 'Love Your Mother Eco Fashion Show'

St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out

The St. Augustine Art Association hosts the sixth annual Plein Air Paint Out, with outdoor locations throughout the city where participating artists will be painting outdoors. On Sunday, May 1, a plein air party and art sale will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Dog Rose Brewing Co., 77 Bridge St., in downtown St. Augustine. From May 6-29, the Plein Air Exhibit will be on view at the St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine St., St. Augustine. Learn more at staaa.org/plein-air-paint-out .

'The Mountaintop' by Flagler College Theatre Arts

"The Mountaintop" is a fictional depiction of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on earth set entirely in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , April 29 and 30, and at 2 p.m. Sunday , May 1, in Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College, 14 Granada St., St. Augustine. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets are available in advance at flagler.universitytickets.com or one hour prior to each show in the auditorium box office.

Romanza Festivale 2022

St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts is a two-week festival of daily events featuring dozens of concerts, shows, exhibits and much more at locations throughout the city, showcasing productions by St. Augustine’s talented arts and cultural nonprofit organizations. Many events are free and open to the public. Learn more at romanzafestivale.com .

St. Augustine Fashion Week Season 8

St. Augustine Fashion Week Season 8 will take place May 1-7 with the runway show on May 5 at Lightner Museum. STAFW is a nonprofit that seeks to educate the local community by increasing awareness about the art of fashion, and gives small brand designers a platform to present their fashion collections and grow their brand.

STAFW donates a portion of proceeds from each event to nonprofit organizations in our area who serve the community by providing arts programs, education opportunities, or services to vulnerable populations. Learn more at stafashionweek.com .

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week include Romanza Festivale, Flight to Freedom