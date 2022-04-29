ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

NC man nabbed after he thought he was meeting teen girl for sex, deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PSLw_0fNa3V4c00

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after being reported to the sheriff’s office for soliciting what he believed was a minor, officials said.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday night they were contacted by someone who told them that Thomas James Dibona, 25, of High Point was preparing to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

The person who contacted them said they were a member of the group “Minor Defense Force” and provided them with the content of the conversations between Dibona and what he believed was a 14-year-old girl, according to deputies.

Investigators verified the information and began their own investigation, consulting with the DA’s office before meeting Dibona at the time that had been arranged, the sheriff’s office said.

Dibona was charged with soliciting a child by computer for sexual acts. He received a $10,000 secured bond and more charges are anticipated, officials said.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the People, would like to thank all involved in assisting to remove a predator from our community and saving our most valued treasures, our children. This incident is a true testament that we are better together, stronger together, and safer together,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said in a release.

According to the release, the Minor Defense Force (MDF) is based out of Winston-Salem. MDF focuses on “discovering, conversing and ‘meeting’ with adults who engage in predatory behavior towards children. (…) Each word, picture, video, call and ultimately ‘meeting’ is recorded and then handed over to the appropriate authorities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Wghp#Minor Defense Force#Da#The Office Of The People#The Minor Defense Force
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Megan Thee Stallion says she lied to police after alleged Tory Lanez shooting because 'I didn't want them to kill any of us'

Megan Thee Stallion is telling her side of the alleged shooting involving Tory Lanez. The "Savage" singer, 27, gave her first TV interview on the topic to CBS Mornings's Gayle King on Monday. She shared her version how the July 2020 shooting played out — after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills mansion in Los Angeles — and explained why she initially lied to police about what happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS 17

CBS 17

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy