ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions make head scratching pick after trading up in 2022 NFL Draft

By Don Drysdale
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Lions have traded up to No. 12 to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. Lions move...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Alabama State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Scratching#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Wr#The Minnesota Vikings
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Comment About NFL Draft Going Viral

We’ve reached that point in the 2022 NFL Draft when the conversation is starting to shift to Tom Brady. Brady, of course, was taken by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Six other quarterbacks were taken before him. The rest is history.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy