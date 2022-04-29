ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Bill targets oil rigs off O.C. coast

By Chip Yost
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEnhJ_0fNa3Jj800

A California state bill aims to shut down the oil rigs off the Orange County coast.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 28, 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Rigs#The Ktla 5 News
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy