Philadelphia Eagles make big moves in NFL Draft

(Editor’s note: This article will continue to to be updated)

(WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles, owners of two first round picks in Thursday’s NFL Draft, are making the most of their prime positioning as they traded up two spots with the Houston Texans to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

But the moves didn’t stop there for Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman. He also dealt Philadelphia’s 18th overall pick and a 2022 3rd-round pick in a trade package with the Tennessee Titans to acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Eagles are ready to reload as they still hold the 18th overall selection as well, which they could use to potentially address other key needs within their secondary room.

In the trade, Philadelphia also shipped picks 124, 162 and 166 to Houston.

Philly is once again on the board on Friday evening as they hold the 19th pick (51st overall) in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 2

After the first night of the NFL Draft, Roseman said in his press conference that the Eagles want to focus on having the best team in the league in the trenches. They took care of the defensive line with Jordan Davis and on Friday started working on the O-Line, as they selected Nebraska center, Cam Jurgens, with the 19th pick in the second round (51st overall).

Round 3

After adding on to the defensive lines, the Eagles selected their second Georgia Bulldog in the draft as they scooped up linebacker Nakobe Dean with the 83rd overall pick. Dean is a player that carries a first-round grade by many analysts, but fell in the draft because he has a pectoral injury that will likely require surgery.

In 15 games this season for the national champions, Dean had 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

