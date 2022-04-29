ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles make big moves in NFL Draft

By Nick Petraccione
 4 days ago

(Editor’s note: This article will continue to to be updated)

(WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles, owners of two first round picks in Thursday’s NFL Draft, are making the most of their prime positioning as they traded up two spots with the Houston Texans to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

But the moves didn’t stop there for Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman. He also dealt Philadelphia’s 18th overall pick and a 2022 3rd-round pick in a trade package with the Tennessee Titans to acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Eagles are ready to reload as they still hold the 18th overall selection as well, which they could use to potentially address other key needs within their secondary room.

In the trade, Philadelphia also shipped picks 124, 162 and 166 to Houston.

Philly is once again on the board on Friday evening as they hold the 19th pick (51st overall) in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 2

After the first night of the NFL Draft, Roseman said in his press conference that the Eagles want to focus on having the best team in the league in the trenches. They took care of the defensive line with Jordan Davis and on Friday started working on the O-Line, as they selected Nebraska center, Cam Jurgens, with the 19th pick in the second round (51st overall).

Round 3

After adding on to the defensive lines, the Eagles selected their second Georgia Bulldog in the draft as they scooped up linebacker Nakobe Dean with the 83rd overall pick. Dean is a player that carries a first-round grade by many analysts, but fell in the draft because he has a pectoral injury that will likely require surgery.

In 15 games this season for the national champions, Dean had 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

abc27 News

Nittany Lions 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Penn State has a handful of players eagerly waiting to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first Nittany Lion flew off the board in the middle of first round on Thursday night as star wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders. Dotson […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Breaking: Sixers Make A Decision On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a decision on Joel Embiid for the start of the second round of the playoffs. Embiid is reportedly dealing with a thumb injury and an orbital fracture. He will miss at least Game 1 and Game 2 of the second round. “Joel Embiid won’t...
Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official day for candidates to […]
Penn State sends 13 to NFL, most drafted in Big Ten

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State reigns supreme after the 2022 NFL Draft, sending 13 players to the league. The eight Nittany Lions drafted by NFL teams is the most of any Big Ten school this year. Ohio State had the second most drafted players with six. Five additional Penn State players were signed […]
Person
A.j. Brown
abc27 News

PSU names new Director of Athletics: Patrick Kraft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has named its next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics/director of athletics, Patrick Kraft, President-elect Neeli Bendapudi announced Friday. Kraft was the William V Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College before accepting his new position here in Central Pennsylvania. He will assume the role on July 1.     “I […]
Bears prep for first Calder Cup playoffs since 2019

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite being the all-time winningest franchise in American Hockey League history, the Hershey Bears are in unfamiliar territory: preparing for the Calder Cup playoffs. That’s because the past two seasons were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the AHL from playing the Calder Cup playoffs. In 2020, the season was abruptly […]
Group raises over $25K for Feeding Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (PA FBLA) selects a statewide nonprofit each year to focus their efforts on fundraising, community service and education. For their 2021-2022 state project, the group selected Feeding Pennsylvania, which is the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Through “Bank on tomorrow by feeding the need […]
Pittsburgh Steelers retooling offense in NFL Draft

(Editor’s note: This article will continue to be update) The Pittsburgh Steelers most glaring need for this year’s upcoming season was at quarterback. After Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, the Steelers were left searching for who would lead the new era of football for the Black and Gold. And they found who they think is […]
