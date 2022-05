DIETERICH, Ill. (WAND) - The Wright family of Dieterich has purchased naming rights for a new community center that will be built in the village. The family owns Wright's Furniture and Flooring, which has been a staple in Dieterich for over a century. They decided to get involved in the community center project after spending over 130 years running and building their business.

DIETERICH, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO