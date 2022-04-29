Mission Hills grad Chris Olave selected 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints selected Mission Hills grad Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Olave played in 47 games during his four seasons at Ohio State, starting in 24. After sitting out his junior season at Mission Hills due to transferring, Olave's recruitment skyrocketed during his senior year, leading to offers from the likes of USC, Tennessee, Michigan and several others before he selected the Buckeyes. He caught an Ohio State record 35 touchdowns during his four seasons including 13 during his final season in 2021.

Olave helped lead Mission Hills to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the San Diego Section Open Division Championship game during his senior season.

(Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)