ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Groups from North Dakota, Iowa to co-develop CO2 storage

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCODQ_0fNa13lB00

CENTER, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company have announced an agreement to co-develop carbon dioxide storage facilities.

Minnkota Power Cooperative, which operates out of Grand Forks, and Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions say the CO2 storage facilities would be located in western North Dakota, near the town of Center.

Will cutting benefits fix Iowa unemployment issues?

Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their respective carbon capture and storage projects.

The groups say the partnership “will more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively advance their projects to commercial operations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by an Iowa Transportation Department snow plow. On Monday, the three-member Iowa State Appeal Board approved the settlement to Terry Bunting, 64, of Viola, Illinois, the […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ames, IA
Business
Sioux City, IA
Government
Ames, IA
Sports
State
North Dakota State
City
Center, ND
Sioux City, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
Government
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Grand Forks, ND
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Business
Ames, IA
Industry
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Ap#Summit Carbon Solutions#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Northeast Iowa Feedlot Faces New Controversy

The neighbors of a controversial feedlot in Northeast Iowa are speaking up as the feedlot seeks a permit renewal. Supreme Beef LLC in Monona is looking to renew its water permit that allows the facility to use 21.9 million of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Monday where, according to Iowa Public Radio, residents urged the Department to not grant approval.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Friendly Reminder If You’re Feeding Birds in Iowa; Please Stop

Spring is here. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and birds have begun nesting. If you're a bird lover, it's only natural for you to want to feed them. As much as I hate to say this, we need to stop. At least stop feeding the birds until the end of May. That's what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is telling us.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy