Anaheim, CA

Man Charged with Unprovoked Stabbings in Anaheim

By Contributing Editor
 4 days ago

A 30-year-old Anaheim man was charged Thursday with a pair of unrelated, unprovoked knife attacks on two men last year. Erik Mejia Ureno was charged with two counts each of attempted murder...

KTLA

2 Corona women arrested weeks after Riverside arson: Police

Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said. Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Young boy found in Paramount homeless encampment; parents sought

Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning. The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways. He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon. "The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

A woman was found dead Saturday inside a Palmdale home where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect had earlier barricaded himself, authorities said. The incident was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Personnel from the sheriff's...
PALMDALE, CA
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Video released in unsolved Riverside shooting that injured 2

Nearly six years after being shot multiple times on Christmas Day of 2016, Cassey Verrette is still waiting for justice. For the first time, Riverside police are releasing surveillance video from the night it happened. Then 22, Cassie was dropping off a friend on First Street near Orange Street in Riverside when they noticed three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Coyote attacks girl in Huntington Beach: Police

A girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced in a press release. The attack at about 9:45 p.m. took place on the beach, north of the pier, police said. The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital with […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

