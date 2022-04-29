ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Joins G.I. Joe Classified Line, Signs Multi-Year Deal

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hasbro G.I. Joe team held their Fan First Tuesday Livestream earlier this week, and over the course of the presentation, they revealed quite a few figures and sneak peeks. While there were several great reveals, it's hard not to focus on the biggest surprise of the stream, which was the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

AEW Stars Crowned new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at Triplemania XXX: Monterrey

Those looking for another night of epic wrestling found it with AAA's Triplemania XXX: Monterrey, though if you're also a fan of All Elite Wrestling you found even more to like, as two AEW stars ended up competing for and winning some Championship gold by the time the night was over. Los Vipers (Are and Chik Tormenta) were set to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against three other teams, including Sexy Star and Octagon Jr, Maravilla and Latigo, and AEW's Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, and it would be Guevara and Conti emerging from the match victorious.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Has Reportedly Denied a Former Champion's Release Request Multiple Times

Roderick Strong has asked for his release from the WWE multiple times over the past few months, according to a new report Sean Ross Sapp dropped on Fightful Select on Monday. Those requests have reportedly been shot down after Strong has voiced his over numerous frustrations behind the scenes. The former NXT North American, Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion was the only member of the Undisputed Era to not leave the company in 2021, and shortly after he signed a new deal he was made the focal point of a new group, Diamond Mine. That faction's lineup debuted with Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens with his wife Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas also penciled in. Every person on that aforementioned list is now gone from WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Quietly Pulled From Official Roster

The Dark Order's Stu Grayson was quietly pulled from AEW's official roster on the company's website this week, leading fans to believe that he is gone from the company. Grayson arrived in AEW at the 2019 Double or Nothing event as one-half of The Dark Order's original incarnation and stuck with the group through Brodie Lee's leadership and their eventual pivot into a goofy babyface faction. His most recent match took place on the April 20 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he, Alan Angeles, Alex Reynolds and Ten won a 10-man tag team match.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Four Wrestlers' Contracts Have Expired (Update)

Four wrestlers have officially been removed from the AEW roster as their contracts have all expired — Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, Jack Evans and Stu Grayson. The first three did not come as a surprise as Janela and Evans had previously commented on their contracts not being renewed while Stunt hadn't competed in AEW since last September. Grayson's removal from the roster came as a surprise to many on Monday given the popularity of The Dark Order faction, though Dave Meltzer provided some more details on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Signs Multi Year#Fan First#Wrestling Inc#Hasbropulse#Yoj
ComicBook

Parker Boudreaux (Harland) Comments on His WWE Release, Gets an Endorsement From Major Promoter

Parker Boudreaux (aka Harland) was one of 10 NXT wrestlers released by the WWE roster on Friday, bringing his career with the company to an end after just over one year. Boudreaux built up a name for himself in the online wrestling community without even competing in a match thanks to his resemblance to Brock Lesnar, but WWE veered away from that when he made it to television by shaving his head and giving him a silent persona to work alongside Joe Gacy. He has since changed his Twitter profile back to his real name and proclaimed, "PARKER BOUDREAUX... is back."
WWE
ComicBook

Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes Disagree Over Which Legend of Zelda Game is The Best

Cody Rhodes is known for being one of the biggest Legend of Zelda fans in all of pro wrestling. So when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gave him 30 seconds to answer a series of rapid-fire questions ahead of their "Broken Skull Sessions" interview, it only made sense that "The American Nightmare" would get asked about the franchise. Austin's first question was what's the best Zelda game. Rhodes responded with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64.
AUSTIN, TX
ComicBook

New AEW Series Confirmed for TBS

A new AEW series is coming to TBS in the near future, as confirmed by WarnerMedia's Ringleaders on Tuesday. The property sent out an email asking fans what they want the new series to be called, offering up a description of what it will be — "AEW's top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other... Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they've lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren't enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned... and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we'll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company."
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy