ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Honduras requests development bank membership in search of financing

By Gustavo Palencia
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlBKi_0fNa0Ke400

TEGUCIGALPA, April 28 (Reuters) - Honduras requested membership of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, the organization reported Thursday, as leftist President Xiomara Castro's administration seeks financing to alleviate severe budgetary imbalances left by her predecessor.

Castro, who took office in January, must tackle a public debt of almost $15.7 billion, or 59.3% of Honduras' Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

More than 30% of the national budget must go toward paying off the debt, according to finance ministry officials.

"The government of Honduras formally expresses its interest in becoming a member of CAF, with the aim of having various financial tools and instruments available," the government wrote in a letter addressed to and published by the development bank.

The letter mentions Castro's desire for Honduras to form part of the CAF "within the shortest possible time."

At the beginning of the year, the Honduran Congress approved the government to take on some $2 billion in internal and external debt to handle the imbalances in public finances over the next two years.

The CAF, based in Caracas and established in 1970, is made up of 20 countries, 18 from Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Spain and Portugal, and 13 private banks in the region.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa; Writing by Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

TABLE-Colombia March exports rose 46.9% versus year earlier

BOGOTA, May 3 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth $4.97 billion in March, up 46.9% from the same month in 2021, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday. The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad: March February January CHANGE +46.9% +43.0% +44.8% TOTAL $4.97 BLN $4.20 BLN $3.78 BLN EXPORTS For a copy of the full report, see: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Marguerita Choy)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bank of Mexico board member cautions on implementing price controls

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath on Tuesday cautioned on implementing price controls to tackle inflation, saying the measures only work in the short term. “My personal opinion is that price controls only work in the short term, so great care must be taken in...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Russian Intelligence Officers -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure. The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xiomara Castro
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France declares six Russian spies 'persona non grata' over clandestine operation

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Monday declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as "persona non grata" after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests. "Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Banks#Tegucigalpa#Finance Ministry#The Honduran Congress#Thomson Reuters Trust
Reuters

Germany drops opposition to Russian oil ban, ministers say

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Two senior ministers in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday said Germany would be ready to back an immediate European Union ban on Russian oil imports, and that Europe's biggest economy could weather shortages and price hikes. The comments by Finance Minister Christian Lindner and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

Finnish group ditches Russian-built nuclear plant plan

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had scrapped a contract for Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, citing delays and increased risks due to the war in Ukraine. The announcement ended months of uncertainty and years of political wrangling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Pakistan to Keep Energy Subsidies Unchanged Against IMF Advice

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Saturday it would maintain subsidies to keep fuel and power prices steady for consumers, going against International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations as the country seeks to boost its rescue package with the fund. The IMF said on Monday that Pakistan had agreed to roll...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany aims for fourth FSRU in race to cut off Russian gas

BERLIN, May 1 (Reuters) - Germany wants to build four instead of three floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as it strives to replace Russian gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG) that can be sourced from many countries, the economy ministry said on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is seeking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson

May 1 (Reuters) - Russia probably aims to exert strong political and economic influence on Ukraine's southern region of Kherson in the long term, after ruling out its return to Ukrainian control and initiating a currency switch to the rouble, Britain said. "Since seizing ... Kherson in early March, Russia...
EUROPE
Reuters

Guyana, Exxon discuss pipeline to bring natgas ashore - minister

HOUSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Guyana has started discussions with Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) to build a more than 120-mile (190-km) natural gas offshore pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said on Tuesday at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston. Guyana, a tiny South American country, is trying to build...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy