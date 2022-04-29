ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police looking for suspect who fired 21 shots in Over-the-Rhine Sunday, damaging cars

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are asking for help as they try to find the person who fired nearly two dozen...

local12.com

WKRC

Suspect in assault, robbery of elderly man pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has admitted to assaulting an elderly man during a robbery in Green Township. Mogan Bishop pleaded guilty to felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary charges Monday. Bishop stole the victim's vehicle during a home invasion robbery last October. He assaulted the homeowner, who...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 pedestrian struck by a car in Over-The-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car. It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on West Clifton Avenue near Ohio Avenue. There was no word on the condition of the victim.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Shooting#Police#Over The Rhine#Wkrc#Crimestoppers
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Structure fire in Lower Price Hill, damages estimated at $114,000

LOWER PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A structure fire was reported on Sunday in Lower Price Hill. Cincinnati Fire Department says that several units were dispatched to a reported fire alarm in a commercial building. Units encountered smoke throughout the building in a large warehouse. A second unit was called...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Children discover body floating in Washington state reservoir, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. (KEPR) – Police are investigating a body that was discovered by children over the weekend in a Washington state reservoir. According to Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, children who were fishing discovered a body floating in the willows of Scooteney Reservoir on Sunday. The reservoir sits on the northern border of Franklin County next to Highway 17. Deputies responded to the call after reports came into the 911 dispatch center at approximately 7 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate downtown shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a person is shot downtown overnight. That shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at 8th and Main streets. Investigators shut down part of Main Street for the investigation. The person who was taken to the hospital was alert and talking and is...

