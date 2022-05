Kennewick, Wash. — Commissioners from the Port of Kennewick voted against selling the Clover Island Inn to Portland based developer, Fortify Holdings. The port does not own the hotel, but they do own the land and have final say on handling the lease. Members of the community were concerned Fortify Holdings would turn what was going to be micro-apartments into low income housing.

