Montaric Brown has become the third Razorback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, as has been selected in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the 222nd overall pick. Brown is the second pick from Arkansas to be selected on the final day of the draft, joining John Ridgeway, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 178th overall pick. Brown becomes the fifth player from Arkansas to be drafted by Jaguars, and the first since Brandon Allen, who was selected 201st overall in the 2016 draft. If Brown signs with the Jags, he will become teammates with former Razorback...

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO