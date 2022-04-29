ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes Beach, FL

‘Private property’ signs block public from pathway to Holmes Beach

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWP5r_0fNZzG2Z00

HOLMES BEACH (WFLA) – There’s growing frustration over a longtime beach access point along Holmes Beach.

The walkway at the end of 78th Street was recently blocked off to the public. Neighbors say private homeowners at the end of the street recently posted “private property” and “keep out” signs in front of the walkway that residents and visitors have used for decades.

Holmes Beach PD cracks down on low-speed vehicles for no seatbelts, underage drivers

Many residents and visitors are speaking out against the move. Neighbors have launched a petition aiming to get the access point reopened to the public.

“Beach access is now being threatened. If two owners can do this at the end of one street, others will be doing this to other beach access points all over AMI [Anna Maria Island],” said residents who launched the petition.

“I’ve been coming here for about five years and we have used the access. I just kind of think it is a shame that it has been closed off,” visitor Ronnie Roath said.

The city’s mayor declined an on-camera interview with 8 On Your Side Thursday. She described the situation on 78th St. as a “private property dispute” and said there is nothing in the past easement stating that the walking path “benefitted the public or city.”

Bradenton officer honored for saving crash victim while off duty

“I have asked the city attorney to continue to research any additional documentation that we receive that states otherwise. Thankfully we have public beach accesses on each neighboring street end which benefits the public and allows continued beach access for both our residents and guests,” Mayor Judy Titsworth said in an email Thursday. “Although this may add a few additional steps to reach the access points for some, we are blessed to have a city in which it’s founding fathers understood the importance in providing many beach accesses throughout that serve the public.”

Elected officials in Manatee County say they’ve been hearing from residents on and off the island regarding the situation on 78th Street.

“I am very troubled by this trend of cutting off beach access to the public,” said commission chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “Our citizens own the beaches. There are no private beaches in Manatee County.”

5G tower installed in front of Sarasota residential property, owner wants it moved

Van Ostenbridge has been vocal regarding public access to the beach.

Over the last two years, the city and the county have been at odds over reduced parking on the island. That change came shortly after the start of the pandemic. City officials said beachgoers were turning residents’ front yards into parking lots.

Attorneys for the two homeowners near the beach path have not responded to 8 On Your Side’s request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 28

James L
4d ago

well after living out there 17 years some of the beach paths are private oe belong to condos out there and not for public use get over it u don't pay their mortgages or taxes not for public use means exactly that not for public use

Reply(2)
3
Nick
4d ago

Looks like I'm heading to the beach. That is the exact access path that I am going to use. Try & stop me.

Reply(4)
6
Related
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Holmes Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Holmes Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Cars
Holmes Beach, FL
Government
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota ranks as healthiest county in Tampa Bay area

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major expansion project will happen at the southern portion of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, also known as SRQ. That’s next to the main terminal area. The 72-million dollar project will help with handling the tremendous growth the airport continues to experience. SRQ had...
SARASOTA, FL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#The Beaches#Property Owner#Public Access#Holmes Beach Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WESH

'It's insane': Florida's frustrating home insurance situation stands as barrier to buying for many

Tommy and Connie Friedrich found their dream house on a quiet street just blocks from a serene lake. “St. Cloud has a real old-time feel,” Tommy Friedrich said. His wife Connie fell in love with the porch and started brainstorming how they could do some cosmetic renovations once they purchased the home. The Friedrichs placed an offer on the house, which they said the seller accepted. They ran into an obstacle, however, after they had their inspection.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy