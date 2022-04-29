17-year-old killed in west Kennewick shooting. Police searching for suspects

A 17-year-old died Thursday evening after being shot at a Kennewick mobile home park, and police were searching for the suspects on Friday.

Kennewick police Commander Aaron Clem said the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court about 5:15 p.m. at Columbia Center Estates.

The incident was a few blocks north of the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard.

The Thursday evening shooting happened on the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court in Columbia Center Estates in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

Clem said several people were seen running from the mobile home park, and a police dog was brought in to try and find the shooter.

Officers blocked off streets while police searched the area, which is right on the border with Richland.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said Clem.

Clem said they do not believe the shooting was random.

No other information about the victim or suspects was available by midday Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 509-628-0333 or Kpdtips.com.