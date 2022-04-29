ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

Dogs were dragged miles in Halifax animal cruelty case, animal control says

By Chelsea King
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Halifax County Animal Control says it's the worst case of animal cruelty they've seen in years after one man allegedly dragged two of his dogs behind his car to their deaths....

wset.com

