Group raises over $25K for Feeding Pennsylvania

By Brent Clapper
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (PA FBLA) selects a statewide nonprofit each year to focus their efforts on fundraising, community service and education.

For their 2021-2022 state project, the group selected Feeding Pennsylvania, which is the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Through “Bank on tomorrow by feeding the need today,” the PA FBLA raised $25,517.40.

The donation will be distributed amongst Feeding Pennsylvania’s nine-member food banks. The banks serve all 67 counties across Pennsylvania through their 3,000 partner agencies.

According to a news release from Feeding Pennsylvania, PA FBLA chapters across the commonwealth led fundraising events, volunteered, shared on social media, and even participated in “Hear the PA Crunch,” Feeding Pennsylvania’s annual advocacy campaign. The goal with Hear the PA Crunch is to help promote hunger in the communities.

Jane Clements, CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania, remarked that she felt incredibly grateful for the generous contribution from PA FBLA.

“We are so inspired by the incredible efforts from the students. Their time and dedication to put forth throughout this year will help provide more access to fresh, nutritious food to Pennsylvanians facing hunger.”

Jane Clements, Chief Executive Officer of Feeding Pennsylvania.

In addition to the donation of $25,517.40, contributions will continued to be accepted from chapters until June 20, 2022.

Kristi Ryland, State Adviser for PA FBLA, said PA FBLA chapters across have the ability to support the initiative through donation and countless community service opportunities through this partnership.

“We are thrilled to support Feeding Pennsylvania and be able to assist
Pennsylvania individuals and families struggling with hunger.”

Kristi Ryland, State Adviser for PA FBLA.

For more information on the partnership between Feeding Pennsylvania and PA FBLA, click here.

