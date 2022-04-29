ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Social media reacts to Giants first-round picks

By Joseph Czikk
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants selected an edge and right tackle on Thursday night when they selected Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama’s Evan Neal with the 5th and 7th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Twitter appeared to immediately approve of the picks. You can’t always count...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Method to Schoen’s Madness?

I wasn’t terribly familiar with any of the day 2 picks, which is a little troubling. So I decided to look under the hood a bit. 1. Cordale Flott,: odd pick at that point. But remember - Martindale wants to play press man coverage, and there’s not a sole on the roster that can play the nickel from press. Darnay Holmes can’t play man to save his life, and may not make the final roster. Flott is a man cover guy, and for his size, is a good tackler and blitzer. I’m still not in love, but I understand the pick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

FWIW - An opinion

Preface this with I'm all in on Schoen/Daboll. Very optimistic for the first time in years. Did not like Reese and gave Gettleman the benefit of the doubt for a couple of weeks until he signed Jonathon Stewart who had nothing in the tank, Solder and Omameh. etc Just terrible.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft: Giants undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is still going on, but the New York Giants’ draft is over. Well, their day is over if they don’t trade back in, that is. Right now the Giants’ scouts, coaches, and executives are reaching out to prospects around the country in advance of the undrafted free agent frenzy. There is always a flurry of activity after the draft as teams scramble to try and recruit prospects they like but weren’t able to draft.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Evan Neal film study: A lot to be excited about, and one concern

The New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with their second first-round pick at No. 7. There was no secret that the Giants were in the tackle market after the decade-long rotating door on the right side of the Giants offense. Neal was the only tackle of the big three - Ikem Ekownu and Charles Cross - with experience on the right side.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Cowboys
Big Blue View

UDFA Breakdown

The Star Ledger has outdone itself and posted some details about our UDFAs. I’m not a big fan of the Ledger but this article seems worth looking at for those of us who no longer visit that site.
SPORTS
Big Blue View

Giants’ offensive line: Will Joe Schoen’s rebuild finally be the cure?

When Joe Schoen became general manager of the New York Giants in January, the team’s offensive line was in shambles. The Giants’ had the 30th-ranked offensive line in the NFL in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Four of the five starters from that group were headed to free agency. Schoen looked at the roster and saw only five potentially healthy offensive linemen under contract.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Bladen Journal

HUMBLE AND THANKFUL

After he was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft last week, Utah linebacker Devon Lloyd was being interviewed by NFL Live co-host Laura Rutledge when he was asked who had given him the best piece of advise in his lifetime. His answer was immediate. “My grandmother (Marie...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Has Anyone Looked at the UDFA List?

There are a LOT of undrafted free agents the Giants should be signing. Safeties, TEs, Linemen, TEs., LBs. The Giants scouts should be going crazy bringing in talent. 203 Sterling Weatherford S Miami (OH) 207 D'vonte Price RB Florida International. 210 Tyler Goodson RB Iowa. 212 Kevin Austin Jr. WR...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants news, 5/3: Joe Schoen, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Only Aidan Hutchinson gives better Defensive Rookie of the Year odds than Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dan Duggan lists four, but there really aren’t that many. NFL insider compares Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux to former Super Bowl MVP - nj.com. By now, you’re aware of the questions that swirled...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

4 things the Giants still need to do

The process of constructing an NFL roster never really ends. Even with the 2022 NFL Draft and the main part of free agency in the rearview mirror, there is still work for GM Joe Schoen to do. Let’s look at some of it. A James Bradberry decision. The Giants...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy