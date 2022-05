The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran running back Mike Davis, Jordan Schultz reports. Davis spent the 2021 season with the Falcons as the team's primary running back, but lost out on work to teammate Cordarelle Patterson as the former kick returning specialist made waves at the position. The Falcons drafted former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but could still sign another veteran to round out their backfield before the season begins.

