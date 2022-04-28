N.C. Wesleyan to become a university

The N.C. Wesleyan College Board of Trustees has announced plans for the college to become N.C. Wesleyan University.

College officials said in a news release that N.C. Wesleyan has been moving in this direction since 2015 with the addition of its first two master’s programs, a key component of being considered a university.

“The evolution of N.C. Wesleyan from a college to a university represents the culmination of the excellent work of many dedicated people over previous years and the commitment of the current administration, faculty, staff and Board of Trustees in expanding the institutional offerings to its students for research as well as career development,” N.C. Wesleyan Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Dan Crocker said in the release. “The impact of this effort on the students and the area will be tremendous.”

Some of the criteria that were considered when changing the name to “university” included serving adult students, offering professional programs, offering graduate programs, serving a large percentage of international students and having multiple instructional locations.

“Becoming a university demonstrates the evaluation of our impact on students and the community over the last 65 years. We are moving in a direction to offer additional academic offerings for a more diverse community of students,” college President Evan D. Duff said in the release. “With this change, we will continue to be committed to one-on-one mentoring opportunities, hands-on experiences with faculty, research opportunities for undergraduate students, career exploration from day one and remain a teaching-focused institution.”

College officials said N.C. Wesleyan will transition to its new identity over the next several months, working with the state and its regional accreditor to finalize the change.

Rebranding of its website, social media, campus signage, literature, advertising and more will occur during this time as well.