ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shooting victim found in parking lot in critical condition

By Luther Johnson
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of West 10th Street. The call came...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3 vehicle crash on Wabash Ave. sends 3 to hospital

VIGO COUNTY (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Three people were taken to the hospital following a Three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that caused a traffic backup Wednesday in Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, failure to yield the right of way was the cause of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 4:35 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy