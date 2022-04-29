ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jordan Davis: Eagles select Georgia football defensive lineman in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEq3x_0fNZwtdF00
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration (1/15/22) During the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Another Georgia defensive lineman is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, as Jordan Davis was taken with the No. 13 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis is the second Bulldog to be taken in the draft, joining Travon Walker who was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick.

Davis won numerous accolades during his time at Georgia, including the Bednarik and Outland Awards while also being a First Team All-American. He was the undisputed leader of Georgia’s defense, which was one of the best units in recent memory.

At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Davis is an absolute monster in the middle of the defense. He’s one of if not the best run defenders in the entire class, clogging opposing running lanes and freeing up his linebackers to make plays. The two knocks on Davis throughout the draft process were his conditioning level — he weighed as much 360 pounds during the season — and his pass-rush productivity. He had just 7.0 sacks in his Georgia career.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

25 percent of Falcons draft picks were Bulldogs

The three-day weekend that is the NFL Draft provided the Atlanta Falcons and their fans eight new players and a slew of potential new starts to follow as the team looks to fill a variety of holes on the roster. Saturday afternoon, the Falcons grabbed BYU running back Tyler Allgeier...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy