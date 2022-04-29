Jordan Davis: Eagles select Georgia football defensive lineman in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration (1/15/22) During the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Another Georgia defensive lineman is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, as Jordan Davis was taken with the No. 13 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis is the second Bulldog to be taken in the draft, joining Travon Walker who was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick.

Davis won numerous accolades during his time at Georgia, including the Bednarik and Outland Awards while also being a First Team All-American. He was the undisputed leader of Georgia’s defense, which was one of the best units in recent memory.

At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Davis is an absolute monster in the middle of the defense. He’s one of if not the best run defenders in the entire class, clogging opposing running lanes and freeing up his linebackers to make plays. The two knocks on Davis throughout the draft process were his conditioning level — he weighed as much 360 pounds during the season — and his pass-rush productivity. He had just 7.0 sacks in his Georgia career.

