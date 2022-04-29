ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Fire Weather Watch issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Check for updated forecasts and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Clinton; Greene; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, WARREN, CLINTON, SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Morrow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Lebanon, Wilmington, Loveland, Blanchester, New Vienna, Morrow, Kings Island, South Lebanon, Woodville, Maineville, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Goshen, Martinsville, Corwin, Midland, Port William, Butlerville and Pleasant Plain. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 23 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY, DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Bright, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Brookville, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Dry Ridge, Blue Jay, Dunlap, Colerain Township, Miami Heights, Skyline Acres, Guilford, Logan and Manchester. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 152 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL FAYETTE, EAST CENTRAL CLINTON, WEST CENTRAL PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 141 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sabina, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Sabina, Mount Sterling, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Staunton, Deer Creek Lake, Chenoweth, Interstate 71 at State Route 38, Madison Mills, Jasper Mills and Pancoastburg. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 75 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN CARROLL, GRANT, CENTRAL OWEN AND EASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Owenton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, penny size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Owenton, Glencoe, Sanders, Sparta, Worthville, Gratz, Stewartsville, Wheatley, New Liberty, Camp Northward, Elmer Davis Lake, Sherman, Elliston, Cherry Grove, Long Ridge, Eagle Hill and Twin Bridges. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 149 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning, so last night`s Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Burke; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Iredell; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Randolph; Rockingham; Rowan; Stokes; Surry; Vance; Wake; Warren; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 167 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE BURKE CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX IREDELL NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH ROCKINGHAM ROWAN STOKES SURRY VANCE WAKE WARREN WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. .Rainfall during the past 24 hours has caused the river to rise again. Additional heavy rainfall is possible in the coming days, which could cause additional rises and/or warnings. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY, MAY 12 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday, May 12. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 21.1 Tue 9 AM 21.9 23.5 23.0 23.5 1 PM 5/05
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Eleven Point River Near Ravenden Springs affecting Randolph County. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Eleven Point River Near Ravenden Springs. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Extensinve flooding of agricultural use lands along the river at this level. Some county roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Eleven Point Riv Ravenden Spring 15.0 10.8 Tue 9 AM 12.0 6.6 6.0 13.2 1 AM 5/04
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT /1130 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Tuesday /10:10 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the pool stage was 72.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 72.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 72.5 feet through Wednesday morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Harrison, west central Clark, east central Crawford, northwestern Floyd and south central Washington Counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corydon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Albany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY, DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Bright, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Brookville, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Dry Ridge, Blue Jay, Dunlap, Colerain Township, Miami Heights, Skyline Acres, Guilford, Logan and Manchester. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 152 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Madison; Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in central Ohio Central Fayette County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Southeastern Madison County in central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington Court House, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Grove City, Washington Court House, Ashville, Mount Sterling, South Bloomfield, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Commercial Point, Harrisburg, Orient, Lockbourne, Darbyville, Deer Creek Lake, Chenoweth, Derby, Duvall, Jasper Mills, Madison Mills, Big Plain and Wrightsville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

