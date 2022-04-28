School Sports Roundup: Lynnfield baseball battles back to beat Amesbury

Trailing 8-6 heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Lynnfield baseball team rallied with four runs in their final at-bat and then held on in the bottom of the inning to take home a 10-8 road victory over Amesbury Thursday afternoon.

“It was a back-and-forth game the whole way, and both teams made their share of mistakes,” said Lynnfield coach John O’Brien. “But it was nice to see us come through with that big inning when we needed it.”

Alex Gentile led the offensive attack with three hits and four RBI in the win, while Dan Dorman had one hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBI. Nick Razzaboni added a key RBI double in the seventh inning to help the Pioneers push ahead.

Dorman got the start on the mound and went four innings for the Pioneers, while David Tracy earned the win in relief after tossing the final three innings.

Lynnfield (2-6) hosts Pentucket Saturday morning (10).

BASEBALL

Bishop Fenwick 12, Cardinal Spellman 0 (F/6)

Bishop Fenwick (3-7) hosts Danvers Saturday morning (11).

SOFTBALL

Lynn Classical 20, Revere 6 (F/6)

It was a big day at the plate for Manuela Lizardo, who went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBI. Lauren Wilson went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBI, while Izzy Faessler went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Nevaeh Eth went 2-for-2 with one RBI and four runs scored, while Leilani Eth went 2-for-2 with a double. MeKayla Poisson earned the win on the mound, tossing six innings and striking out five batters.

Lynn Classical (7-3) hosts Medford Monday night (7) in a battle for first place in the Greater Boston League.

Bishop Fenwick 5, Latin Academy 2

Sophomore ace Gigi Aupont continued her stellar season for the Crusaders, allowing two runs on three hits with an eye-popping 17 strikeouts.

Guilianna Micciche had a double and two RBI to lead the offense, while Arianna Costello added a double and one RBI.

Bishop Fenwick (5-4) hosts Archbishop Williams Monday (4).

Medford 14, Swampscott 2

Nicolette Fraser went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in the loss for the Big Blue, while Emma Bragan (1-for-3) and Melanie Blood (1-for-2) also had hits in the loss.

Swampscott (4-5) hosts Peabody Wednesday (4).

BOYS LACROSSE

St. John’s Prep 15, St. John’s 9

Jimmy Ayers continued his strong season with four goals and two assists for the Eagles, while Tommy Sarni was close behind with three goals and two assists. Matt Morrow added three goals, while Jake Vana scored two goals and Harlan Graber had one goal and two assists. Luke Kelly and Max Perault each scored one goal, while Charlie Wilmot and Jack Doherty each had one assist. Goalie Teddy Cullinane made nine saves.

St. John’s Prep (9-2) travels to Xaverian Tuesday (6).

Marblehead 23, Saugus 2

Marblehead (8-2) has a full week off before traveling to Masconomet Thursday (4).

Medford 15, Lynn 2

Lynn (3-3) hosts Somerville Wednesday (4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Marblehead 12, Saugus 0

Sydney Langton scored three goals to pace the offense, while Lucy Wales added two goals and one assist. Caitlyn Ryan added two goals, while Ramona Gillett had one goal and two assists. Gigi Lombardi and Hadley Wales each had one goal and one assist, while Molly Cronin, Isabelle Ferrante, Maddie Forbes and Caroline Scroope each scored one goal.

Marblehead (4-7) travels to Wayland Saturday (10).

Beverly 15, Salem 2

Salem (3-5) has more than a week off before hosting Malden next Friday (7).

BOYS TENNIS

Brookline 4, Marblehead 1

The lone win for the Magicians came from Matthew Sherf in third singles, who won his match 6-1, 6-0.

Marblehead (6-3 OR 5-4) hosts Masconomet Wednesday (4).

Winthrop 5, Lynn Classical 0

Lynn Classical (3-5) takes on Lynn English Wednesday (4).

GIRLS TENNIS

Swampscott 3, Danvers 2

Swampscott (3-4) travels to Beverly Monday (4).

Winthrop 4, Lynn Classical 1

The lone win for the Rams came from the doubles team of Jauselin Mensa and Khunnary Thatch, who won their match 6-3, 6-2.

Lynn Classical (3-2) takes on Lynn English Thursday (4).

Lynnfield 3, North Reading 2

The Pioneers swept the singles portion of the meet to earn the win, getting victories from Paige Martino (6-4, 6-4), Anna Radulski (7-5, 6-1) and Genna Gioioso (6-1, 2-6, 6-3).

Lynnfield (6-0) plays on the road at Rockport Monday (3:30).

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

Lynn Tech 101 1/2, Nashoba 42 1/2

Charles Long picked up wins in the long jump and the 100 to help in the victory, while Franklin Rodriguez won both the 800 and the one-mile. The Tigers also got wins from Randy Martinez in the 400 hurdles, Jepthan Onyighichi in the 110 hurdles, Remy Chiep in the 400, Joshua Louis in the shot put, Kyle Lindquist in the javelin and Cesar Reyes in the high jump. Tech also got relay wins from the team of Long, Martinez, Ryan Mendez and Andrew Pao in the 4×100 relay and the team of Bryton Osgood, Ronald Manana, Diego Castro and Christopher Alfaro in the 4×400 relay.

Lynn Tech (3-0) will run in the Lynn All-City Track Championship Saturday (4).

Peabody 95, Beverly 40

The Tanners got wins from Luke Roan in the high jump (5-0), Michael Perez in the long jump (19-2), Alex Jackson in the shot put (48-11 1/2), Paul Dominic Drilon in the javelin (136-10), Patrick Senfuma in the 110 hurdles (17.7), Sebastian Pizarro in the 400 hurdles (1:03.4), Colin Ridley in the 100 (11.33), Marco Desimone Jr. in the 200 (24.3) and Shaun Conrad in the 400 (54.3).

Peabody (3-0) hosts Swampscott Wednesday (4).

Danvers 74, Marblehead 62

Errol Apostolopoulos was a double-winner for the Magicians after taking first in the triple jump (38-11 1/2) and the 400 hurdles (1:03.9). Other winners for Marblehead were Sean Calnan in the 110 hurdles (16.88) and Ryan Thompson in the 800 (2:05.3).

Marblehead (2-2) hosts Masconomet Wednesday (4).

Masconomet 87 1/2, Swampscott 48 1/2

Swampscott had one double-winner in Joey Do, who won the long jump (19-5 1/2) and the triple jump (41-7). Other winners for the Big Blue were Vincent Videtta in the high jump (5-4), Ethan Gee in the shot put (114-8) and Samuel Keamey in the javelin (116-8).

Swampscott (0-3) travels to Peabody Wednesday (4).

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

Lynn Tech 98, Nashoba 37

The Tigers had four double-winners in Angelina Castillo (two-mile, javelin), Skyla McGough (110 hurdles, high jump), Miyoka Johnson (200, long jump) and Ariana Camilo (javelin, shot put). Tech also got wins from Nyari Lane-Benjamin in the 400 hurdles, Amaya Williams in the 100, Morgan Bourgeois in the one-mile, Amber Rodriguez in the 400 and Maria Groscos in the 800. The Tigers got relay wins from the team of Lane-Benjamin, McGough, Johnson and Williams in the 4×100 relay and the team of Rodriguez, Addisyn Brown, Faith Akinbami and Makaila Mith in the 4×400 relay.

Lynn Tech (3-0) will run in the Lynn All-City Track Championship Saturday (4).

Lynnfield 103, Hamilton-Wenham 33

Jasmine Rose and Riley Hallahan were both triple-winners for the Pioneers, with Rose taking the triple jump (31-0), the 110 hurdles (17.8) and the 400 hurdles (1:05.7) and Hallahan winning the shot put (30-8 1/4), the javelin (87-7) and the discus (95-5). Hallahan qualified for states with her discus throw.

Bianca Guarracino was a double-winner in the high jump (4-4) and the pole vault (6-0), while other winners for the Pioneers were Julia Seelig in the one-mile (6:11), Lilly Rocco in the 400 (1:10.9) and Katie Cash in the two-mile (11:07).

Lynnfield (2-2) travels to Pentucket Wednesday (4).

Peabody 86, Beverly 49

Lindsey Wilson, Yosmery Batista and Sarah Divasta were all double-winners in the victory for the Tanners. Wilson won the high jump (5-0) and the 400 hurdles (1:13.9), Batista won the long jump (14-11) and the 400 (1:04.0) and Divasta won the 800 (2:29.3) and the one-mile (5:44.2). Other winners for the Tanners were Aaliyah Callahan in the shot put (31-8 1/2), Jessica Richards in the discus (106-3), Samantha Simmons in the javelin (76-5) and Savanna Vargas in the 100 (12.56).

Peabody (3-0) hosts Swampscott Wednesday (4).

Marblehead 93, Danvers 43

Claire Davis won both the long jump (14-4) and the 400 hurdles (1:14.6) for the Magicians, while Marblehead also got wins from Keira Sweetnam in the high jump (4-6), Grace Miller in the javelin (60-8), Devin Whalen in the 100 hurdles (16.4), Cate Trautman in the 100 (13.12) and Ava Machado in the 200 (29.0).

Marblehead (3-1) hosts Masconomet Wednesday (4).

Masconomet 114, Swampscott 22

The lone winner for the Big Blue was Anastasia Hayes, who won the discus (81-9).

Swampscott (0-3) travels to Peabody Wednesday (4).

