Lions trade up with Vikings to select WR Jameson Williams

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions negotiated a huge draft with the Minnesota Vikings to move up 20 selections Thursday and land wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions sent the 32nd, 34th, and 66th picks in the draft to the Vikings to receive the 12th and 46th picks in return.

Williams had a prolific season in 2021 with 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, but it ended when he tore his ACL during the College Football National Championship. Earlier this week, Williams' agent posted a video showing his client has made significant strides in his rehab from the knee surgery.

Earlier in the night, Detroit used the No. 2 pick in the draft to add Aidan Hutchinson on defense. The team finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record and were 25th in points scored and 31st in points allowed. Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team in receiving with 912 yards and five touchdowns.

The Lions originally acquired the No. 32 pick in a trade during the 2021 offseason that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.