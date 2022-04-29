ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Elyria vs. Avon Lake softball: Troutman flexes power hitting as Pioneers hold off Shoregals

By Mark Perez-Krywany
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the bottom of the fourth inning, and Elyria was building a commanding lead over Avon Lake. With two on base, Elyria third baseman Kloie Troutman blasted a three-run home run to put the exclamation point on an 11-0 lead. Those runs were critical to keep the Shoregals out of...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Girls track and field area leaders for April 30

1. Westlake 102; 2. Avon Lake 91; 3. Avon 66.5; 4. Amherst 59.6; 5. North Ridgeville 52.2; 6. Rocky River 52; 7. Olmsted Falls 50; 8. Midview 43; 9. Brookside 34; 10. Lorain 25; 11. Vermilion 20.1; 12. Elyria 18; 13. Fairview 14.1; 14. Firelands 11.1; 15. Bay 7; 16. Elyria Catholic 6; 17. Wellington 5.1; 18. Columbia 4; 19. Keystone 2.2.
AVON, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria: Opening Day for South Tee Baseball brings together community

South Tee Ball Youth Baseball Club kicked off the season in Elyria. The Opening Day game took place on April 30 at the Stacy-Palmer Field, 101 S Park Drive. South Tee Ball Youth Baseball Club debuted season last spring, and boasted over 80 participants and 8 teams in its first year.
ELYRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elyria, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wellington, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
Avon Lake, OH
Sports
City
Elyria, OH
Morning Journal

Oscar Gonzalez has big week; Columbus, Akron, Lynchburg win series | Guardians minors roundup for May 1

Columbus, Akron and Lynchburg won their series this week, while Lake County split its six-game series. Here’s a look at how the Guardians’ prospects fared:. The Clippers had a decent mix of good hitting performances and pitching this week, though not always on the same days. That led to an up-and-down series with the Louisville Bats in Columbus that featured two walk-off wins by the Clippers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Project Healing Waters fly fishing ‘saves lives,’ Northeast Ohio program lead says

Through the process of fly fishing and related actives, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. dedicates physical and emotional rehabilitation toward disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. Since its inception in 2005, Project Healing Waters has expanded nationwide, establishing its program in Department of Defense hospitals, Warrior Transition...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swc
Morning Journal

Longhorn Invitational track and field: Fairview takes on teams its own size, sweeps titles

As one of the smaller schools in the Great Lakes Conference, Fairview is accustomed to facing track and field powers such as Westlake, Rocky River and Bay. So, when the Warriors got the opportunity to face schools of similar size, they took full advantage, sweeping the team titles April 30 at the Lutheran West Joe King Longhorn Invitational. The girls scored 129½ points to 100 for Lutheran West and 96½ for Elyria Catholic. The boys meet went down to the final event, with Fairview totaling 115 points to 107 for Elyria Catholic and 98 for Columbia.
FAIRVIEW, OH
Morning Journal

Morning Journal Baseball Top of the Crop for May 3

4: (6) Elyria Catholic (10-5) 6: (8) North Ridgeville (10-5) Watchlist: Wellington (7-5) Amherst (9-9), Brookside (5-7), Open Door (6-5) Crop comments: What a doozy of a week for the Crop! Between Westlake and Avon, it was hard to choose a new No. 1. But Larry Mosely’s Demons earned the nod with a high-octane offense and solid pitching staff bulldozing through the GLC. Avon could have easily been the top choice with nine straight wins, but their two losses earlier in the campaign to Elyria keep them at No. 2 for now. … Elyria and Columbia have stumbled into a bit of turbulence, though both put up fights in the face of adversity. Columbia’s Cody Davis left the April 30 game against Keystone with an injury on a first base collision. Fortunately, he’ll just need to rest before returning to action, a lucky break for Dan Durante’s Raiders. … Bruce Licisky’s Elyria Catholic Panthers have quietly continued to climb the Crop rankings after a 2-3 start, with Nick Thoman one of the reasons for their success, thrashing opposing pitchers at the top of the EC lineup. … North Ridgeville, Firelands and Lorain each moved up two spots while Avon Lake fell two spots to No. 9. … Keystone hops into the 10th spot after beating Columbia and taking down Wellington, with the latter opponent being the tiebreaker for the final spot in the Crop. Wellington falls to the watch list despite a .500 week, joining Amherst, Brookside and Open Door.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria Mini Pioneers celebrate youth with signing day

The Elyria Mini Pioneers are showing youth what it means to envision the future. The Mini Pioneers held an official Signing Day for players and cheerleaders on April 30 at Save Our Children in Elyria. The program is for youth ages six to 11. Program Director Vaughn Sprinkle said the...
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Journal

Lorain grad Dae Dae Grant will transfer to and play basketball at Duquesne

Lorain High School graduate Dae Dae Grant has found a new basketball home. Grant announced via Twitter May 1 he was transferring to Duquesne University. On April 1, Grant entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks were a program in transition after head coach...
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy