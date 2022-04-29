Chiefs to host Chargers in Thursday Night Football home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, the NFL announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 15 in the season’s first Thursday Night Football game .

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to live streaming on Prime Video, the Week 2 game – which will serve as the club’s 2022 home opener.

Single-game and group tickets for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football game will go on sale Friday.

Tickets may be purchased on the Chiefs website by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Ticket delivery will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase Week 2 Thursday Night Football tickets.

In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, the taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets for the Week 2 Thursday Night Football game beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

The remainder of the club’s 2022 regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2022 season will go on sale on Friday, May 13, following the release of the 2022 schedule.

