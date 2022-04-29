2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Georgia's Jordan Davis to Philadelphia Eagles

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis shocked NFL execs with his performance at the NFL combine.

So much so that Davis became a massive priority for a number of teams.

In the end, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up from No. 15 to No. 13 to select Davis as the man in the middle of their defensive front.

Here's how the Mallard Creek High School (North Carolina) product was rated as a high school prospect in the class of 2018:

247Sports

Ranking : 3-star prospect; No. 33 defensive tackle, No. 25 prospect in North Carolina

Notable : Despite his three-star ranking, Davis held offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan and others.

Rivals

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 20 defensive tackle, No. 14 prospect in North Carolina

Notable : Rivals was quite a bit higher on Davis, and actually listed him as a bluechip prospect.

That ranking better fit his offer sheet.

ESPN

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 33 defensive tackle, No. 14 prospect in North Carolina

Notable : Like Rivals, ESPN saw Davis as a bluechip prospect.

Junior season highlights