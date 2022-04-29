Fire Weather Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Clinton; Greene; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, WARREN, CLINTON, SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Morrow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Lebanon, Wilmington, Loveland, Blanchester, New Vienna, Morrow, Kings Island, South Lebanon, Woodville, Maineville, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Goshen, Martinsville, Corwin, Midland, Port William, Butlerville and Pleasant Plain. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 23 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
