Philadelphia, PA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Check for updated...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Conroe, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Conroe, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Conroe, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Cut And Shoot, Woodloch, The Woodlands Pavillion, Porter Heights and Chateau Woods. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell; McDowell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...WEST CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHERN AVERY AND NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES At 138 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Newland, or near Linville Falls, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Crossnore, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Edgemont, Ingalls, Altamont, Pineola, Collettsville and Ashford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Hendricks, Montgomery, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Hendricks; Montgomery; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hendricks, western Boone, southeastern Montgomery and northeastern Putnam Counties through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Danville, or 17 miles southeast of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brownsburg and Lebanon. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 133 and 148. Interstate 74 between mile markers 42 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Clinton; Greene; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, WARREN, CLINTON, SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Morrow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Lebanon, Wilmington, Loveland, Blanchester, New Vienna, Morrow, Kings Island, South Lebanon, Woodville, Maineville, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Goshen, Martinsville, Corwin, Midland, Port William, Butlerville and Pleasant Plain. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 23 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY, DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Bright, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Brookville, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Dry Ridge, Blue Jay, Dunlap, Colerain Township, Miami Heights, Skyline Acres, Guilford, Logan and Manchester. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 152 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning, so last night`s Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued this evening by 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota Elm River at Westport affecting Brown County. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elm River at Westport. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, The bridge northwest of Kruse Dam will be overtopped * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with areas of reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL FAYETTE, EAST CENTRAL CLINTON, WEST CENTRAL PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 141 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sabina, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Sabina, Mount Sterling, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Staunton, Deer Creek Lake, Chenoweth, Interstate 71 at State Route 38, Madison Mills, Jasper Mills and Pancoastburg. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 75 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY, DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Bright, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Brookville, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Dry Ridge, Blue Jay, Dunlap, Colerain Township, Miami Heights, Skyline Acres, Guilford, Logan and Manchester. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 152 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Harrison, west central Clark, east central Crawford, northwestern Floyd and south central Washington Counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corydon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Albany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Owyhee county and southwest Twin Falls County above 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions and reduced visibility.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN CARROLL, GRANT, CENTRAL OWEN AND EASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Owenton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, penny size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Owenton, Glencoe, Sanders, Sparta, Worthville, Gratz, Stewartsville, Wheatley, New Liberty, Camp Northward, Elmer Davis Lake, Sherman, Elliston, Cherry Grove, Long Ridge, Eagle Hill and Twin Bridges. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 149 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Madison; Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in central Ohio Central Fayette County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Southeastern Madison County in central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 156 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington Court House, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Grove City, Washington Court House, Ashville, Mount Sterling, South Bloomfield, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Commercial Point, Harrisburg, Orient, Lockbourne, Darbyville, Deer Creek Lake, Chenoweth, Derby, Duvall, Jasper Mills, Madison Mills, Big Plain and Wrightsville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

