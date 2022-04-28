Peoria Unified School District governing board meeting canceled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board meeting scheduled for tonight is canceled, according to a news release.

In order to hold a meeting, the Peoria Unified Governing Board must have a quorum of three out of five members present. The busy time of year has resulted in some unexpected scheduling conflicts. Officials with the district said they regret any inconvenience this may cause for staff or the community.

The items previously scheduled for discussion, consideration and/or action, will be moved to the next Regular Board Meeting, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Information regarding governing board meetings is always posted on the district website. Agendas are posted a minimum of 24-hours in advance.

Those who were planning to attend and share public comment at this evening’s meeting may attend a future meeting or share feedback with the governing board at any time through the district’s website, officials said.