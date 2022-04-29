ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Kidnappings Fast Facts

 4 days ago

Here is a look at the kidnapping of three women in Cleveland and the case against now-deceased kidnapper Ariel Castro. Former school bus driver Ariel Castro agreed to a plea deal relating to the kidnapping, rape and assault of three young women kidnapped in Cleveland between 2002 and 2004. Under the...

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Dedric Willis Charged With Murder In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man last week in north Minneapolis. Dedric Willis, of Minneapolis, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder, court documents show. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to 40 years in prison. He is currently in custody. (credit: Hennepin County) According to a criminal complaint, Willis fatally shot 37-year-old Theodore Collins Friday morning on the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North, in the city’s Hawthorne neighborhood. Witnesses told police that Collins had arrived at a home to confront the mother of his children...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDTN

Three arrests made in Auglaize County murder

Hovanec and Theodorou have been charged with violations of distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in death, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance that resulted in death, and importation of a controlled substance that resulted in death. Theodorou and Green were also charged with accessory after the fact.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

Community Policy