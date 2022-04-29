ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Polar Opposites With Chic Joint Appearance at Prince Charles’ Trust Gala

By Kelly Gilmore
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Bella Hadid Celebrates "Best Sister" Gigi's 27th Birthday. Glinda and Elphaba, is that you? Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid just proved opposites attract when it comes to a fashion statement. The dynamic duo arrived at The Prince's Trust Gala in New York City on April 28, rocking outfits...

