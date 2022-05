Click here to read the full article. The general counsel of the ACLU testified Thursday in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in Virginia that the foundation believed billionaire Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 payment to help the actress fulfill a $3.5 million donation pledge to the organization. Heard had said she would donate $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to charity, split between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. But in Depp’s $50 million defamation claim against Heard, his attorneys have been trying to show that Heard has not followed through on the pledge to the ACLU. Excerpts...

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO