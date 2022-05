The Eagles drafted five players this weekend and, very notably, none of them were safeties. We bring that up because the Eagles have a pretty apparent need at the position. This offseason, they brought back Anthony Harris as a free agent but let Rodney McLeod walk. That is setting up a starting tandem of Harris and Marcus Epps with K’Von Wallace as the third man. And that might not be good enough.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO