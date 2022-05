ANSONIA – U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro visited students in Ansonia Monday (May 2) to tout a windfall of federal funding for low-income and special needs students. DeLauro, who is the U.S. House Appropriations Committee chairwoman, shared the good news with students at Prendergast School about securing $17.5 billion (an increase of $1 billion) for Title I Grants in the 2022 federal spending package, along with $14.5 billion for special education (a $448 million increase).

