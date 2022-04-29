Senator Adam Hinds kicks campaign off in Northampton for Lieutenant Governor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds made a stop in Hampshire County Thursday evening, as his campaign for Lieutenant Governor makes its way through the Commonwealth.

Senator Hinds and his team holding a campaign kick-off in Northampton at the Deck at Union Station. Community members were invited to come by and hear directly from Senator Hinds on why he threw his hat in the ring for Lieutenant Governor.

22News caught up with Senator Hinds about his visit to Hampshire County.

“We have a community event, a fundraiser, a meet and greet a real chance to check in with voters throughout the Hampshire county,” said Pittsfield State Senator Hinds.

Hinds has represented the Berkshires in the state senate since 2017. Next, he’ll head to Franklin County for another kick-off event on Saturday, May 7.

