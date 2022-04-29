Albuquerque shows off improvements made at High Desert Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque celebrated a major makeover at a park in the Foothills. The quarter-million-dollar project, at High Desert Park near Tramway and Academy, brought in new playground equipment and features around the park to improve accessibility.
“Great parks like High Desert Park are going to make life better not just for the part of Albuquerque, but for the whole city,” said Dave Simon, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
The project was paid for by state funding approved by the legislature. The city is also nearing completion on nearby Lynnewood Park, which is getting a $700,000 makeover.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
