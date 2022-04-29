Nick George drives in a run with a sac fly to right.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Fridays will return to downtown Clarksburg this Friday with a Cinco de Mayo theme. “We have Cinco de Mayo games and crafts for the children at the library,” said Michael Spatafore, co-chairman of the First Friday Committee. He listed other themed activities...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — This edition of the Mineral Tribune is the first under the ownership of WV News, a West Virginia-based multimedia company that prides itself in providing great local content and serving the communities in which they work and live. “Because we own other newspapers within...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bridgeport is holding a Mother's Day spring plant sale on Saturday. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 721 Hall St., Bridgeport. The sale includes more than 40 varieties of perennials, including many...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a two-year hiatus, the Cheat River Festival, or Cheat Fest, returns Friday and Saturday to the banks of the Cheat River in Albright. Cheat Fest is Friends of the Cheat’s annual fundraiser and outreach event which supports the organization’s mission to restore, preserve, and promote the outstanding natural qualities of the Cheat River watershed.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Ripley is inviting Jackson County residents to join them by Movin’ in May through May 26. Monday through Thursday each week in May, free classes are being offered at 6:30 p.m. on the Jackson County Courthouse Lawn. Begin the journey to...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10 Weeks to the 10K program enters its fourth week Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 123 Sixth St., in Clarksburg. This week’s speaker is Jack Merinar, who will instruct on Running Fundamentals and do running drills with class participants.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Moore’s office continues to handle cases involving indictments handed up during the recent term of the grand jury that was held in March. The county continues to deal with drug problems, as 12 of the indictments directly involved...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Center for Development and Civic Engagement has honored Dortha Parsons, Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center volunteer, as the 2022 National Female Volunteer of the Year. The aware was presented at the annual National Advisory Committee meeting in...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - “She’s just a girl, but she’s on fire.” These words both open and close the 2012 Alicia Keys hit titled “Girl on Fire.” If you’re a KHS softball fan, or have followed the Lady Tornado at all, you might think these lyrics fit freshman pitcher Rylee Mangold to a tee.
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Frank Oliver Glesner, 99 of Salem, West Virginia, passed away on April 27, 2022. He was born in Martinsburg on December 13, 1922 and was the son of the late-Jacob and Cecil Glesner. Frank was a World War II veteran and was stationed in...
Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Any questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. West Fork Co-op monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., outdoor meeting at the playground/park gazebo on Abundance Lane, Arlington. Sewer project update for Arlington, Glen Falls, Gore and Dawmont. 304-622-5664.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Notre Dame High School student in Clarksburg was recognized by state justices and the West Virginia State Bar Women in the Profession Committee for winning a pair of Law Day contests. Jake Quinlan won first place in the middle school language arts essay...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Effective this June, GameChangers will expand its operations beyond school districts and grow its reach into the sports complex/community center space. The first complex in the state to get this affiliation, according to a news release issued Tuesday, will be The Bridge Sports Complex...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — CHANGES: With this issue, Jackson Newspapers will now be under the umbrella of West Virginia News. I’ve been writing for both publications over 40 years and have worked for a variety of different companies who owned both The Jackson Herald and The Jackson Star News (and before that The Ravenswood News).
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 812 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday. There were 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Harrison County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, and a 92-year old female from Raleigh County.
