Clarksburg, WV

Nick George drives in a run with a sac fly to right.JPG

By Photo by Sam Santilli
WVNews
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Like the old...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

WV News excited to become part of Mineral County

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — This edition of the Mineral Tribune is the first under the ownership of WV News, a West Virginia-based multimedia company that prides itself in providing great local content and serving the communities in which they work and live. “Because we own other newspapers within...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

28th annual Cheat River Festival set this weekend in Albright, West Virginia

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a two-year hiatus, the Cheat River Festival, or Cheat Fest, returns Friday and Saturday to the banks of the Cheat River in Albright. Cheat Fest is Friends of the Cheat’s annual fundraiser and outreach event which supports the organization’s mission to restore, preserve, and promote the outstanding natural qualities of the Cheat River watershed.
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Get 'Movin’ in May' with Main Street Ripley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Ripley is inviting Jackson County residents to join them by Movin’ in May through May 26. Monday through Thursday each week in May, free classes are being offered at 6:30 p.m. on the Jackson County Courthouse Lawn. Begin the journey to...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Merinar to speak as '10 Weeks to 10K' continues

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10 Weeks to the 10K program enters its fourth week Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 123 Sixth St., in Clarksburg. This week’s speaker is Jack Merinar, who will instruct on Running Fundamentals and do running drills with class participants.
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Jpg#Lights Up#Wv News
WVNews

Jackson County, West Virginia, grand jury indicts 30

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Moore’s office continues to handle cases involving indictments handed up during the recent term of the grand jury that was held in March. The county continues to deal with drug problems, as 12 of the indictments directly involved...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Frank Oliver Glesner

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Frank Oliver Glesner, 99 of Salem, West Virginia, passed away on April 27, 2022. He was born in Martinsburg on December 13, 1922 and was the son of the late-Jacob and Cecil Glesner. Frank was a World War II veteran and was stationed in...
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Tuesday

Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Any questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. West Fork Co-op monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., outdoor meeting at the playground/park gazebo on Abundance Lane, Arlington. Sewer project update for Arlington, Glen Falls, Gore and Dawmont. 304-622-5664.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

SH-Roane County box score

Layne Epling c 4 2 1 0, Andrew Scafella lf/p 5 0 0 0, Josh Walton p/lf 3 3 2 2, Cole Ellis 1b 4 0 0 0, Preston Green ss 4 1 2 1, Kam Ash 3b 4 2 1 2, Cameron Cumpston 2b 3 0 1 1, Ian Lance DH 4 1 3 1, Ben Greathouse rf 0 0 0 0, Ethan Collins cf 4 0 0 0. Totals 35 9 10 7.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: Times they are changing

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — CHANGES: With this issue, Jackson Newspapers will now be under the umbrella of West Virginia News. I’ve been writing for both publications over 40 years and have worked for a variety of different companies who owned both The Jackson Herald and The Jackson Star News (and before that The Ravenswood News).
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia reports 812 active COVID cases, along with 13 more deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 812 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday. There were 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Harrison County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, and a 92-year old female from Raleigh County.
PUBLIC HEALTH

