Beaumont, TX

Lamar, Sam Houston set for crucial WAC baseball series

By Matt Faye
Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago
Kirkland Banks makes a defensive play for the Cardinals, who will start an important series on Friday against Sam Houston.  (Photo provided by LU athletics)

The Lamar University baseball team can erase its slim division deficit this weekend when the Cardinals travel to first-place Sam Houston.

It’s been a close conference race throughout the WAC’s Southwest Division season. Lamar and Sam Houston have each taken turns sitting atop the standings, but neither has been able to gain much separation.

Although Lamar has won each of its last two conference series, Sam Houston has somehow been even better, sweeping three-game sets against Abilene Christian and Tarleton State. That WAC win streak has given the Bearkats (13-5) a two-game lead over Lamar (11-7) for first place.

This weekend’s series in Huntsville could serve as a turning point for both teams. A sweep by the Cardinals would put them back atop the division alone with just three series remaining before the conference tournament.

Conversely, a series win by Sam Houston would put the Bearkats in the driver’s seat as the WAC tournament rapidly approaches.

“It’s really been a meat-grinder,” Lamar head coach Will Davis said of the Southwest Division schedule. “But we know what we need to do to reach the top, and we know it’s attainable.”

Lamar enters Friday’s opener boasting one of the WAC’s best one-two pitching duos. Junior righty Braxton Douthit (6-1, 2.75 ERA) will serve as the usual Friday-night starter, while Adam Wheaton (6-2, 3.13 ERA) is slated for Saturday.

Douthit’s ERA ranks best in the conference, with Wheaton at No. 4 in the league.

“Really our top four guys have been great for us,” Davis said of Lamar’s starting pitching.

Lamar’s offense started the season extremely well, but has cooled off during a recent stretch. The Cardinals have been shut out twice in their last five games, and haven’t scored more than five runs in a contest over that stretch.

Even so, the Cardinals currently sport a .280 team batting average. They’ll face Sam Houston starter Matt Dillard (5-3, 3.81 ERA) in Game 1.

Lamar took two of three games from Sam Houston during the first series between the teams in mid-March. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium.

