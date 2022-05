TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — Intermountain Centers is in the running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Campaign. Since 1973, Intermountain Centers has provided health and human services for Arizona's at-risk population. The non-profit organization is currently building the first sensory-friendly park in the state for children with mobility issues and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 41 MINUTES AGO