A total of four UW Huskies and two WSU Cougars were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the picks were across all three days of the annual seven-round event in Las Vegas. The Huskies had two cornerbacks added to their legacy of high-round defensive backs in the draft (Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon), while the biggest story may be the Seahawks keeping Everett native Abraham Lucas, an offensive tackle from Wazzu, in the state.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO