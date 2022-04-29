ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Alabama's Jameson Williams to Detroit Lions

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpxGf_0fNZmsXG00

Late-season injuries during the college football postseason are the biggest fear of high-end draft prospects every year.

So, when Alabama's Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game against Georgia many assumed his stock would tumble.

Instead, he remained in contention to be the No. 1 wide receiver drafted.

Instead, the Detroit Lions traded up to No. 12 to select him as the 4th wide receiver selected on the day, ending a run of pass-catchers that included Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Here's how the dynamic pass-catcher was rated coming out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri) in the class of 2019:

247Sports

Ranking : 4-star wide receiver; Nation's No. 113 overall prospect, No. 18 wide receiver

Notable : While 247Sports will look low on Williams in the end, its evaluation of him is pretty accurate.

In its scouting report, 247 compared Williams to Will Fuller, a player he is still compared to by draft evaluators today.

Although he's developed into a more complete version of Fuller, the comparison is solid scout work.

Rivals

Ranking :4-star prospect; Nation's No. 87 overall prospect, No. 12 wide receiver

Notable : Rivals was higher on Williams, in large part due to a surge in his ranking just before Signing Day, climbing from No. 182 to No. 87 .

ESPN

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 103 overall prospect, No. 15 wide receiver

Notable : Williams sat between No. 87 and No. 113, a surprisingly consistent ranking for a prospect who wasn't universally viewed as a five-star prospect.

Senior season highlights

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Detroit, AL
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Acl#The Detroit Lions#Nation#Espn
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
439
Followers
519
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy