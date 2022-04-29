Accidents on Interstate 10 westbond shuts down lanes

Update, Friday 9:16 a.m.:

One lane is still closed on I-10 westbound near mile marker 206 Friday morning after two accidents occurred Thursday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews on the scene are still attempting to remove the car hauler from the wood lane and are requesting those passing through the area to drive as safely as possible.

Update 9:58 p.m.: The Leon County Sheriff's Office said I-10 westbound in the area of 206-209 is open, but only one lane is clear.

Two accidents have occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County Thursday night.

According to a law enforcement official, two separate crashes occurred on Interstate 10.

One accident occurred on I-10 westbound just after the Mahan Drive exit.

Both accidents involved semi-trucks.

One of the accidents has a serious injury.

I-10 westbound is completely blocked as of 8:48 p.m.