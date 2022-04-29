ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Accidents on Interstate 10 westbond shuts down lanes

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmnuT_0fNZmmU800

Update, Friday 9:16 a.m.:

One lane is still closed on I-10 westbound near mile marker 206 Friday morning after two accidents occurred Thursday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews on the scene are still attempting to remove the car hauler from the wood lane and are requesting those passing through the area to drive as safely as possible.

Update 9:58 p.m.: The Leon County Sheriff's Office said I-10 westbound in the area of 206-209 is open, but only one lane is clear.

Two accidents have occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County Thursday night.

According to a law enforcement official, two separate crashes occurred on Interstate 10.

One accident occurred on I-10 westbound just after the Mahan Drive exit.

Both accidents involved semi-trucks.

One of the accidents has a serious injury.

I-10 westbound is completely blocked as of 8:48 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Power restored, road open after crash on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 2:00 P.M. 4/29/22: According to authorities, Cherokee Heights Road has reopened. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say three vehicles were driving northbound on Cherokee Heights Road rounding a curve near the intersection of Highway 231. Troopers say one vehicle attempted to pass another but lost...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
WJHG-TV

One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a motorcyclist did not survive his injuries after a crash near Thomas Drive Friday evening. According to FHP, the motorcyclist was traveling on Silver Sands Road and attempting to turn left on Thomas Drive. While turning, the motorcyclist did not see...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 10#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident
WKRG News 5

Mobile Man missing almost a month found safe in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed that a Mobile man who went missing for almost a month has been found safe. Josten Peters, 28, went missing on March 29, from his residence on the 1100 block of Ginger Drive. Peters’ mother told WKRG News 5’s Typhani Gray that she and her family […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Delivery driver arrested for stealing gun at shooting range

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One delivery driver was arrested after he allegedly stole a gun from a Pensacola shooting range Monday. Yanique Ivey-Toure was arrested Monday, April 25, after deputies were called to a shooting range at the 6400 block of Pensacola Boulevard. Escambia County deputies were called for a report of a stolen […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found murdered in vacant apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in the Normandy area. Investigators told Action News Jax that a body was found in a vacant apartment at the Camalot Apartment Complex on Lane Ave. The victim is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy