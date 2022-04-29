ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Lions trade with Vikings, select Jameson Williams

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRqsP_0fNZm6gz00

LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Detroit Lions traded up 20 spots to land a new wide receiver in Jameson Williams from Alabama.

The Minnesota Vikings owned the 12th pick of the draft, but they traded back with their NFC North rival.

Minnesota receives picks 32, 34 and 66 in exchange for pick 12 and 46.

The Lions have now added a wide receiver will plenty of speed. Williams is a true threat for the Crimson Tide, until tearing his ACL in the National Championship game.

The Lions are now done for the first round, unless they trade back into the first round. The Vikings now own the final pick of the first round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Edwards, Russell carry Wolves past Clippers in play-in game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game. Edwards and Russell helped the Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and get the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference playoffs. The Wolves have a […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Vikings sweep rival Cougars in softball

The No. 13 Augustana softball team swept Sioux Falls on Tuesday to push its nation's longest home winning streak to 33 games. The Vikings claimed game one, 10-2, then followed up with an 8-0 victory in game two that was split around a thunderstorm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
KELOLAND

SDSU standout entering transfer portal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baylor Scheierman is leaving South Dakota State.  The reigning Summit League Player of the Year declared for the NBA draft last month but on Monday retweeted ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony on his twitter page. Givony reports Scheierman will enter the NCAA transfer portal after he tests the NBA […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Threat#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfc North#Acl
KELOLAND

Sjerven drafted by the Lynx in WNBA Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USD’s Hannah Sjerven was taken as the 28th pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx. Sjerven received national attention during USD’s run to the Sweet 16. She scored 53 points in their three NCAA Tournament games. The 6’2 center averaged 15.1 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
KELOLAND

Vikings spilt Saturday double header vs Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana baseball team split with Wayne State on Saturday, falling in the day’s opening game, 2-1, and bouncing back for a 6-4 win in game two. The split moves the Vikings’ record to 29-7-1 on the year and 19-4 within the NSIC. Wayne State’s record is now 16-16, 10-9. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Vikings roll past Golden Bears

Augustana baseball completed its sweep of the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears on Monday with a 12-3 victory. The Vikings improve to 34-7-1 overall and 24-4 in conference play. The Golden Bears drop to 15-23 overall and 9-17 in the NSIC.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD softball defeats UND 14-9 in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as South Dakota completed its Summit League three-game series sweep over North Dakota with Saturday’s 14-9 win at Nygaard Field. The Coyotes (23-17, 8-4 in Summit) banged out 14 hits in the third game and completed the sweep by scoring 43 runs […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy