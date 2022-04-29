Lions trade with Vikings, select Jameson Williams

LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Detroit Lions traded up 20 spots to land a new wide receiver in Jameson Williams from Alabama.

The Minnesota Vikings owned the 12th pick of the draft, but they traded back with their NFC North rival.

Minnesota receives picks 32, 34 and 66 in exchange for pick 12 and 46.

The Lions have now added a wide receiver will plenty of speed. Williams is a true threat for the Crimson Tide, until tearing his ACL in the National Championship game.

The Lions are now done for the first round, unless they trade back into the first round. The Vikings now own the final pick of the first round.

